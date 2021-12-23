MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a motorist died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Mansfield on Thursday.
Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 12 found a mangled vehicle that had crashed in a wooded area, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no additional details immediately available.
