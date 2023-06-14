QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver in a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole before slamming into a home in Quincy.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Lafayette Street around found debris in the roadway and a pickup truck against a house.

Crews were working to repair structural damage early Wednesday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

