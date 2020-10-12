Investigation underway after driver jumps curb barrels toward people standing on corner in Chicago

(WHDH) — A terrifying scene unfolded on a Chicago sidewalk over the weekend when a car jumped the curb and struck a man standing on the corner.

Standing just behind the man was a mother and her child. They were able to jump out of the way just in time.

“The young boy he was hollering and screaming. He was, ‘My foot, my foot,” witness Jose Sosa said. “She pulled her son away from that. He was about to get hit at any minute. She saw it coming.”

Sosa works in a nearby business and saw the whole thing go down. He said the boy’s mother was screaming for someone to call 911.

“I had to run back inside to get my phone just to call them because everyone was just standing around shocked,” Sosa said.

At first, he said he did not realize a man was trapped under the car. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the man, woman and child to a hospital.

“I hope that the kid, you know, he’s really doing good and the pedestrian that really got hit. We know him. He comes around a lot here. He is an older man and I hope that he is ok,” Sosa said.

Chicago police are working to determine what led up to the accident.

The man and woman are said to be in serious condition. The child is expected to be OK.

