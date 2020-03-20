Investigation underway after driver killed in rollover crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a rollover crash on Route 24 in Randolph on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 20 before 11 a.m. found a vehicle that had flipped over and one person suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital, police said.

The highway has since been reopened for travel.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE – The victim in this crash has, sadly, been pronounced deceased at the hospital. The closed lanes have been reopened. Investigation into the crash is ongoing. We will release more info when appropriate. https://t.co/xjHgAslXJZ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 20, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)