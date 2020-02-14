Investigation underway after driver plows through Cape Cod liquor store

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod are investigating after a driver plowed through the front of a liquor store on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building on 451 Station Ave. in Yarmouth around 3:30 p.m. found a white sedan that had come to a stop next to a shelf of wine, according to police.

Video from the scene showed debris scattered all over the store.

No one was injured in the crash.

It’s not clear if the driver will face charges.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

