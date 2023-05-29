CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into a hotel in Chelsea early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Marriott Hotel on Eastern Avenue found a vehicle that had caused significant damage to the building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

