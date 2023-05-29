CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into a hotel in Chelsea early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Marriott Hotel on Eastern Avenue found a vehicle that had caused significant damage to the building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox