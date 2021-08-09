GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an elderly driver crashed through the front of a gym in Georgetown on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building in the area of Central Street around 2 p.m. found a Nissan SUV lodged inside Get in Shape for Women, according to police an fire officials.

The driver, a 90-year-old Boxford man, and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation indicated that the man was attempting to back into a parking space when he struck the building.

A building instructor has since determined the building structurally sound.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)