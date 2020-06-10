Investigation underway after elderly driver killed in head-on crash involving box truck on Cape Cod

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an elderly motorist was killed in a head-on crash involving a box truck on Cape Cod on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to multiple reports of a crash on Old Bass River Road near Mayfair Road in South Dennis just before 8 a.m. found a box truck that had slammed head-on into a 1999 Mazda sedan, according to the Dennis Police Department.

The driver of the sedan, an 87-year-old man from Dennis, was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the truck driver struck the man after he pulled out from Old Bass River Road onto Mayfair Road, police said.

The man was left trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated from the wreckage.

Police say they don’t expect to file charges against the truck driver.

State troopers and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Dennis police with the investigation.

