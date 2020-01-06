Investigation underway after elderly man struck, seriously injured by car in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in Woburn late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a crash in the area of Montvale Avenue and Central Street around 11:30 p.m. learned a vehicle had struck and seriously injured a man, the Woburn Fire Department said.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is said to be in critical but stable condition.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was not in the crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The windshield of the car sustained serious damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

