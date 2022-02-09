WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after an elderly man was struck by an MBTA bus in Winthrop on Wednesday afternoon.

An 81-year-old man was struck by a bus driven by a Paul Revere Transportation employee in the area of Pauline and Hermon streets, according to the Transit Police Department.

The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with a serious leg injury.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the bus roped off with yellow police tape and multiple officers working at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

#BREAKING Update from @MBTATransitPD – 81yo male of Winthrop hit by MBTA bus being operated by Paul Revere Transportation employee. Man suffered serious leg injury, at this point he is expected to survive. Investigation ongoing. #7News — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) February 9, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)