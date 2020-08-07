Police investigating after elderly woman killed in 4-car crash in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after an elderly woman was killed in a four-car crash in Concord on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crashing involving multiple vehicles on Route 2 east near Sudbury Road just before 3 p.m. found 87-year-old Denise Frangules suffering from serious injuries in a mangled Honda Civic, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Frangules was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that all four cars were traveling in the left lane when the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into the back of Frangules’ Civic, causing a chain-reaction crash with a Ford Taurus and Toyota Corolla, police said.

Two 90-year-old victims from Concord and a 54-year-old Wilmington resident were taken to Emerson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

The cause and circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.

