CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Concord on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main and Thoreau streets about 10:30 a.m. found a car in the middle of the roadway and a woman in her late 60s trapped underneath it.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The driver who struck her remained on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

