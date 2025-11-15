BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA is turning to the public for help as its investigates the discovery of a severely emaciated dog in Boston earlier this week.

The dog, now named Fiyero, arrived at the MSPCA’s Angell Medical Center in rough shape and extremely thin.

“We don’t know if someone did this to him, or if it’s a result of being outside for a long time. We do know that he’s lucky he was found when he was,” the MSPCA wrote.

“We are now working on nursing him back to health and to an appropriate weight, which will take several weeks. At a time when our resources are already stretched thin, we are asking for your support to make our work possible.”

Boston Animal Control is investigating to learn more about Fiyero’s backstory. Anyone with information is urged to contact MSPCA-Angell Law Enforcement by phone at 617) 522-6008 or (800) 628-5808 or online at mspca.org/tip.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)