Investigation underway after Everett police shoot, kill man following chase into Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 32-year-old Lynn man was shot and killed by police early Sunday morning after leading officers on a car chase from Everett to Revere, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported officer-involved shooting involving Everett police on Washington Street in Revere about 12:30 a.m. found the suspect dead, according to a state police spokesman.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting occurred following a pursuit by Everett police that led them into Revere. The man’s name has not been released.

The shooting is being investigated by troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, along with Troopers from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and State Police Ballistics Unit.

No additional information was immediately released.

