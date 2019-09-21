Investigation underway after Everett shooting left 1 man dead

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office are investigating a shooting in Everett that killed one man early Saturday morning.

Officials responding to reports of a shooting in the area of 738 Broadway at the intersection of Ferry Street around 1 a.m. found a male shooting victim.

The victim, a 47-year-old Everett man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation says that the victim was leaving Karma Lounge with a female when a physical altercation occurred between the couple and several individuals resulting in multiple shots being fired and the victim was struck. Good Samaritans on scene attempted to intervene and to render first aid.

Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Ballistics Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information has been released.

