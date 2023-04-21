TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation was underway Friday after a massive overnight explosion reduced a home in Truro to its foundation, officials said.

No injuries were reported, though the structure was leveled, sending debris across the property and creating shockwaves that locals felt miles away.

“Tremendous explosion, big flash of light – we weren’t sure what it was,” said Rich Roberts, who witnessed the event and described a secondary explosion that created a massive fireball. “We both got out of bed and looked around and, I thought it was lightening (that) hit, but of course it was a completely clear night. My wife thought it was an earthquake.”

Neighbors said the couple who lived at the home had been sleeping next door Thursday night, and that the building was going to be prepped for summer rentals.

“It was just luck that they weren’t in that house,” said Kristin Perry, who woke up to the explosion. “Boom, the house blew up and I was like ‘Holy moly.’ I thought it was a dream, I thought I was dreaming.”

As daylight broke on Friday, the complete destruction of the home became clearer, with debris scattered everywhere, including a refrigerator that was left on its side and stripped of its door and a washing machine that was thrown into the yard. Right above the machine were clothes that could be seen hanging from a tree.

Neighbors also discovered family mementos in the street, including Polaroid photos.

Friends of the family were also among those combing through the splintered remains on Friday to see if they could salvage any personal items.

Ben Harold said the family has a long history with motorcycles, remembering memories from his childhood of a basement “loaded with vintage bikes.”

“I was here to check,” he said. “I had hoped there was something that could be rescued.”

Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins said fighting the flames was not easy, with water supplies being a problem. He remarked that his own dog was one of the first to alert him to the explosion and that crews from the Brewster Fire Department felt the explosion at their station more than 20 miles away.

With no fire hydrants nearby, Collins said he believed crews called in nearly every water tanker on Cape Cod.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday.

As investigation efforts continued, Collins said the home had both propane and home heating oil systems.

Officials said they were focusing their efforts on a section of the basement where the explosion appeared to have originated.

