SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after an explosion left a garage engulfed in flames in Salem, New Hampshire Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to 911 calls for an explosion on Haigh Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from a detached garage containing tools, according to fire officials.

The home and another adjacent house sustained damage as a result of the fire.

The residents were able to safely evacuate and there were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

