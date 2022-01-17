SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials launched an investigation after numerous buildings went up in flames in Salisbury early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire in the area of Central Avenue and Northend Boulevard around 2 a.m. found heavy flames tearing through the buildings.

This happened as the town was under a high wind warning with gusts expected to reach up to 65 mph.

Northern Boulevard has been closed from the intersection of Broadway to the area of 150 Northend Boulevard due to the fire, Salisbury police said.

Salisbury Emergency Management and the American Red Cross have set up in the community room at the police department to assist anyone displaced by the blaze.

Additionally, a temporary shelter has been set up at the Hilton Center on Lafayette Road because crews have shut off power and utilities on Central Avenue.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Salisbury Fire Department with an investigation.

No additional information has been released.

**** UPDATE****

Power and utilities have been shut off on Central Ave. A warming and temporary shelter has been set up at 43 Lafayette Rd, the Hilton Center. — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPolice) January 17, 2022

Salisbury Emergency Management and the American Red Cross have set up in the community room at The Salisbury Police Department. Anyone displaced by the fire is directed there to receive assistance.



More updates will follow when appropriate — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPolice) January 17, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)