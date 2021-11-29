MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Monday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a crash at the intersection of Mystic Avenue and Fulbright Street found a 2008 Toyota Prius that, for reasons still under investigation, left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to a release issued by the department.

Airton Dutra-Moraes, 47, was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. He was taken to a Boston area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Nearby lanes were closed to traffic for about two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

