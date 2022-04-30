SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Swansea early Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 east shortly before 1 a.m., according to police. They found a man located inside a 2008 Honda Accord with life-threatening injuries and they attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived, police said.

The man was transported to Charlton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another occupant of the car, a woman, was also transported to Charlton Hospital, police said. She has non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. No further information was released.

