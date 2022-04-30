SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Swansea early Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 east shortly before 1 a.m., according to police. They found a man located inside a 2008 Honda Accord with life-threatening injuries and they attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived, police said.

The man was transported to Charlton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another occupant of the car, a woman, was also transported to Charlton Hospital, police said. She has non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. No further information was released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox