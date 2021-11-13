EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Exeter, Rhode Island early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north around 12:30 a.m., according to Rhode Island state police.

A preliminary investigation determined a Chevrolet Silverado was allegedly traveling in the first lane of I-95 north, when it entered the breakdown lane and struck the rear of a parked Honda Civic that had its headlights and hazard lights activated.

The driver of the Honda, Christian Hull, 20, of Coventry, had allegedly been standing outside the front end of his car at the time of the crash, state police said.

The force of the crash sent both the Honda and the Chevrolet back into the travel lane, police said.

A Nissan Frontier then approached the scene and was allegedly unable to stop in time, striking the Chevrolet.

Hull was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and the Nissan were not injured in the crash and did not display any signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hope Valley Barracks at 401-444-1068.

