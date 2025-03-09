CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered at a crime scene in Chelsea late Saturday night where one person was fatally shot and another was stabbed, officials said.

Officers could be seen taping off an area of Eastern Avenue and Spencer Avenue.

A department spokesman said one person was shot and killed and another was hospitalized with a stab wound.

A witness told 7NEWS he called 911 after seeing one of the victim’s brothers frantically trying to stop passing cars for help.

Officials said state, Chelsea, and Everett police responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

