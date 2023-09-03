DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting Saturday night that killed a man in Dorchester.

The shooting happened near Michigan and Old Roads near the Franklin Park Zoo. Police taped off a part of the intersection for their investigation overnight.

No further information was immediately available.

