LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawrence that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 154 Essex St. around 2 a.m. found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The man’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

