LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Lowell on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Barker Avenue around 6:15 p.m. found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Lowell police.

No additional information was immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

