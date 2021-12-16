OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a fiery crash in Oxford late Wednesday night.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames after a sedan slammed into a utility pole on Stafford Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

