SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Somerville this weekend after a fire at a church that has sparked concern for many.

First Church Somerville will be back open this Sunday for services in a downstairs area. Upstairs, church leaders said the fire was still being investigated as of Wednesday.

Faith leaders elsewhere in the state have reacted, in the meantime.

“Certainly, safety and security of every sanctuary is of concern,” said Rev. Laura Everett of the Massachusetts Council of Churches.

Somerville fire officials said they responded to First Church Somerville on Sunday, when church officials in a statement said a fire was set in the church sanctuary immediately after a pride worship service.

The congregation was downstairs at the time and a church member was the one to eventually put out the flames.

Fire officials said there was minor damage to the sanctuary.

While no one was physically hurt, Everett said any violation of a place of worship is worrisome.

“We don’t know what these incidents are, but especially as houses of worship, [these] are real places where people turn for refuge and we expect sanctuaries are places that are safe,” Everett said.

Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway in Cambridge was heavily damaged by a fire on Easter Sunday earlier this year. The FBI’s Boston office later announced in mid-April that it was investigating the fire as a suspected arson.

Back in Somerville, as the investigation into this weekend’s fire continued Wednesday, faith leaders have wondered whether there is a connection between the pride service and the fire.

“Across the commonwealth, we’re hearing from churches, from mosques and synagogues, from people of good faith and people of no faith who are concerned,” Everett said.

First Church Somerville leaders said in a statement, regardless of the outcome of the ongoing investigation, they will continue to support members of the LGBTQ community.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)