BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a three-family home in Brockton early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Nilsson Street around 3 a.m. found flames shooting out of the basement windows, up the side of the building, and extending to the attic space, according to Brockton Fire Deputy Chief Brian Nardelli.

Everyone got out of the building safely by the time first responders arrived, he said.

The main body of the fire appeared to have started in the basement around gas meters.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)