Investigation underway after fire breaks out at Raynham BBQ restaurant

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a blaze broke out at a barbeque restaurant in Raynham early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to 2 Jerks BBQ at 701 Broadway around 12:30 a.m. found smoke billowing from the building and flames in the kitchen, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m., LaCivita said.

An initial investigation suggests the blaze was sparked by excess grease in a meat smoker.

There were no reported injuries.

