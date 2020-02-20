Investigation underway after fire breaks out in showroom of luxury car dealership in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in the showroom of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lynnfield early Thursday morning.

A security guard patrolling the area of Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield on Broadway around 4 a.m. called 911 after noticing a glow coming from the front window of the building, according to Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis.

Firefighters responding to the scene found that a sprinkler system contained the flames to a Mercedes SUV but the building had been filled with smoke.

Crews dealt with freezing temperatures, which caused the parking lot to ice over.

One firefighter may have sustained a finger injury from falling on the ice but no one was transported to the hospital, Davis said.

The SUV, which was gutted by the fire, was wrapped in a blue tarp and towed away from the dealership.

Hours after the first fire broke out, a second vehicle parked in the lot outside of the showroom started smoking and smoldering.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

