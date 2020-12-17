NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged three vehicles in Newton late Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the car fires on Commonwealth Avenue around 11 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Flames did not extend to any structures, Newton fire officials said.

No additional information has been released.

12/17 1100hrs Engine 4 responded to Commonwealth ave (by BC) for a car fire. A total of 3 cars were damaged, no injuries or extension to the house. #newtonfire #nfd #newtonma pic.twitter.com/4NkO3rpOJB — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) December 17, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)