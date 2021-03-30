HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Haverhill on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water onto the Maplewood Terrace house around 4:45 a.m.

All that was left standing was one wall, a chimney, and part of a garage.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)