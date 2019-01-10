Investigation underway after fire shuts down Mass. Ave bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a fire on Storrow Drive temporarily shut down the Mass. Ave bridge on Thursday.

Crews responding to the eastbound side of Storrow Drive around 11 a.m. found heavy black smoke billowing into the air.

The fire has since been extinguished and the bridge reopened shortly before 11:40 a.m.

Images from Sky7 HD showed several fire trucks at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Storrow Drive reopened at the Mass Ave Bridge, however bridge remains closed. No injuries. https://t.co/THPEpqVmJE — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 10, 2019

