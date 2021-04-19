Investigation underway after fire tears through New Bedford building

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a New Bedford building early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Acushent Avenue around 12:45 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the top floor of a building.

It appeared at least one other neighboring building sustained damage.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)