STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a fire tore through a home in Stoughton on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Southworth Court were greeted by heavy smoke and fire.

A large portion of the home was reduced to a pile of charred rubble and part of the roof collapsed.

SKY7 HD showed firefighters monitoring for hot spots throughout the morning.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire started.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)