Investigation underway after firefighters find dead body in woods in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after firefighters found a dead body in the woods in Worcester on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze in the woods near 277 Granite St. around 6 a.m. extinguished the flames and found a deceased individual, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Police say the death is “being treated as suspicious.”

The state medical examiner’s office is working to identify the victim and a cause of death.

Granite Street will remain closed while investigators process the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police detective bureau 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 TIPWPD.

Worcester detectives now on special suits processing evidence where the body was found this morning…live report at noon #7news pic.twitter.com/bL8PVNnbnq — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 10, 2019

