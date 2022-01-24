EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials launched an investigation after flames tore through an Everett warehouse late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at an abandoned warehouse on Norman Street around 11 p.m. found the building engulfed in heavy flames.

The blaze did leave nearby buildings damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)