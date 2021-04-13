Investigation underway after flames tear through Ipswich home

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a home in Ipswich early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Stagehill Road around 1 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the house.

Crews found a propane tank at the back of house, so they worked to keep the fire away and keep the tank cool, according to the deputy fire chief.

No one was said to be home at the time and there were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)