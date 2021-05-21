NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Flames tore through a three-unit apartment building in Nashua, New Hampshire late Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to a structure fire on Cedar Street around 11:30 p.m. found heavy flames in the second-floor apartment that had spread to the attic space.

Deputy Fire Chief James Kirk says they received initial reports of people trapped inside but a search of the building revealed that everyone had got out safely.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

