FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a triple-decker in Fitchburg on Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Hartford Street before 7:30 a.m. found heavy flames and smoke pouring out of a home.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

