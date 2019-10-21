Investigation underway after flames tore through $1.5 million home on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after flames tore through a $1.5 million vacation home on Cape Cod over the weekend.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Allyn Lane in Barnstable on Sunday afternoon found 75 percent of the home had caught on fire, Barnstable Fire Chief Frank Pulsifer said.

“We quickly confirmed that there was no occupants that were in the home,” he said. “We provided a defensive exterior attack for the safety of our personnel.”

It took about 50 firefighters around an hour and a half to get the blaze under control.

“After very strenuous activity they go to medical rehab where their vitals are taken and they have a chance to rest a bit and make sure that they’ re medically OK to continue performing their duties,” Pulsifer explained.

A preliminary inspection suggests that the fire started somewhere near the back porch of the home but the cause remains under investigation.

