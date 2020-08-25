Investigation underway after garbage truck rolls over on Route 101 in Epping, NH

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A garbage truck rollover on Route 101 westbound in Epping, New Hampshire left the driver and his passenger injured Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene around 12:10 p.m. found a 2019 Freightliner garbage truck that had come to rest on its passenger side in an embankment off the right side of the roadway, according to a release issued by state police.

The driver, Ronald Trembley, 45, of Malden and his passenger, sustained minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that for reasons under investigation, Trembley lost control of the truck, struck a guardrail and traveled off the right side of the road, police said.

A stretch of the highway was closed for about two-and-a-half hours while the truck was recovered.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact troopers at 603-679-3333.

