BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at a middle school in Boston on Wednesday.

Staff at the Excel Academy Greenway discovered the firearm and immediately reported the incident, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers who were called to the school were able to secure the weapon.

It’s not clear if the student was taken into police custody.

There were no additional details immediately available.

