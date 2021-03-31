Investigation underway after gunshots shatter front windows of Target at shopping center in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dorchester after gunshots shattered the front windows of a Target Wednesday night.

First responders were called to the South Bay shopping center on Allstate Road around 9:15 p.m., according to police.

No one was injured.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

