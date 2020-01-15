Investigation underway after gyrocopter crashes at NH airport

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a gyrocopter crashed at New Hampshire’s Nashua Airport on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the airport at 93 Perimeter Road found a crumpled up yellow gyrocopter in a large grassy field, according to the Nashua Police Department.

One individual who was in the gyrocopter suffered minor injuries.

The situation is said to be “under control.”

No additional information was immediately available.

