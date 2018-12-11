Investigation underway after Harvard student says she was sexually assaulted

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an undergraduate student at Harvard University told police that she was approached by two men, thrown against a wall, and sexually assaulted early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers received a call about 5 a.m. from a female student who reported that she was sexually assaulted while walking along Plympton Street near Quincy House just hours earlier, according to the Harvard University Police Department.

The victim told police that she was approached by two men who called out to her around 12:45 a.m. One of the men reportedly grabbed her, threw her against a wall and then began kissing her and fondling her chest.

The victim immediately started screaming and fled the area, according to police. She was not able to provide a description of the offender and the individual he was with.

Anyone with information regarding the assault and battery is asked to contact the Harvard University Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 617-495-1796.

Students are being urged to avoid talking on cell phones, listening to music, and walking too close to strangers or in dimly lit areas at night.

“It’s terrifying,” said student Molly Leaven. “I walk late at night at all times throughout this area.”

Student Amalia Frohna added: “It’s in the middle of campus. You do not think a sexual assault would happen in a place that is surrounded by officials and people you are living with.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)