HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a boy reported a man in a car attempted to grab him in Hingham on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The 10-year-old boy told police officers that he was walking in the area of Hingham Community Center on South St. around 1:04 p.m. when a man in a black/dark grey Lexus sedan tried to grab him, according to the Hingham Police Department. After failing to grab the boy, the suspect drove off.

Police say the boy described the driver of the Lexus as a white man with brown hair. He was said to be wearing a black hoodie.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

