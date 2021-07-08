SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local clothing shop in Sharon was evacuated Thursday as police investigated reports of a suspicious package.

State and local police worked in conjunction to assess the situation after the package was discovered near Charles River Apparel on General Edwards Highway and determined the device was a “hoax,” according to posts on the Sharon Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say there was no threat to the public.

No further information has been released.

