Investigation underway after homeless man found apparently stabbed to death in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway after police found a 41-year-old homeless man apparently stabbed to death near a homeless encampment in New Bedford on Thursday, officials said.

Officers were led to the man’s body in a heavily wooded area off of Nauset Street by two other homeless men who reported the man’s death to police, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

His body has been turned over to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death will be conducted.

The incident remains under investigation.

