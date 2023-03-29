BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a hospital shuttle bus driver was stabbed in Roslindale Wednesday in what hospital officials said was a “random act of violence.”

A statement from Mass. General Brigham said the violence happened off property while the bus was stopped in traffic on Washington Street around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said the driver was being treated Wednesday night, with police describing the driver’s injuries as minor.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

No additional information has been released.

